Gosport Borough ‘win ugly’ as they stretch unbeaten league run to five games

Gosport Borough extended their unbeaten run to five games with a 1-0 success over ten-man Farnborough in the Southern League Premier South.

Theo Lewis popped up with the all important goal in the second half.

Borough manager Lee Molyneaux admitted it was far from pretty but coming away with maximum points was a bonus.

'Sometimes you have to be prepared to win ugly,' said Molyneaux, whose team have now banked 13 out of their last 15 points.

'That is what we did.

'The pitch didn't help and it was very wet, particularly in the corners.

'That made it difficult to get our crosses in.

'It is a good sign when you win away from home without playing at your best and it shows character.

'We might be expected to win against a team at the bottom of the league.

'Particularly after they went down to ten men in the first half but football isn't always as straightforward as that.

'It wasn't the best that we've played but once again we came away with another clean sheet.'

Farnborough were reduced to ten men on 26 minutes when Mitchal Gough was sent off following a poor tackle on Borough's Sam Argent.

It was no surprise when an uninspiring opening half ended goalless.

The winning goal arrived in the 58th minute after the home goalkeeper could only parry a Liam Robinson shot.

Lewis latched onto the loose ball and chipped it over the goalkeeper.

'I am pleased that Lewis has got off the mark because he has gone close in previous games,' said Molyneaux.

'It was a just reward for all his hard work.

'The last time Borough went five games unbeaten was back in 2015 and it shows how far we have come.

'We are not getting carried away and must look to continue the good work.

'It is important that we remain grounded.

'The league is very tight and despite winning our last two games we haven't moved.

'That shows just how important it is to keep on winning.'

Borough have a chance to maintain their momentum tomorrow when they host basement side Beaconsfield at Privett Park (7.45pm).