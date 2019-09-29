Gosport boss delighted with response as Borough return to winning ways

Lee Molyneaux got the response he wanted as Gosport Borough returned to winning ways with a 2-0 Southern League Premier South success at Harrow Borough.

The Borough manager had blasted his big-name players following the midweek home defeat against Poole.

It seemed to have the desired effect as the visitors - who had only scored twice in their previous seven league games - picked up a fully deserved win.

'I was angry with the way we rolled over against Poole,' said Molyneaux.

'It was uncharacteristic of the players we have here.

'Some of my players didn't do themselves any justice.

'They were more like the players I signed in this game.

'There was a greater determination.

'We went back to basics with players in the roles they are more familiar with.

'It was a case of putting round pegs in round holes.

'This worked and the result was a big win for everyone at the club.

'It will help restore a bit more faith in what we are trying to achieve.'

Borough surprised their hosts - who started the day in fifth place - by taking the game to them from the start.

Theo Lewis went close with a shot on the turn before the visitors took a 29th minute lead.

Lewis whipped in a cross to the far post where Joe Lea had the simplest of tasks to head in.

Four minutes before the break Borough tightened their control with a second goal.

Striker Matt Paterson burst forward, shrugged off his defender and scored with a composed finish.

Borough remained in little danger after the break and collected three welcome points.

'We maybe took Harrow by surprise and dominated the whole game,' said Molyneaux.

'The players produced more of what I expect from them.

'We won't get carried away and get ahead of ourselves because all we are doing is making up for lost time.

'There are still plenty of areas to work on and we will keep striving to be better.'

'It is just one win but it should help boost our confidence.

'We have set high standards and expect the players to rise to them.'