Gosport boss determined to avoid third embarrassing cup exit this season in FA Trophy clash with lower division Melksham

Lee Molyneaux is adamant there will be no complacency in the ranks as Gosport Borough host Melksham Town in the second qualifying round of the FA Trophy (3pm).

Borough have already learned from experience the consequences of taking lesser opponents lightly.

They have slipped up against Cirencester Town (FA Cup) and Sholing (Southern League Cup) in knockout competitions.

Melksham also play one league below Borough who are determined to avoid a third upset.

'We won't be underestimating Melksham and will go with a full strength side,' said Molyneaux.

'We have a point to prove after our defeats against Cirencester and Sholing.

'Potentially we may have underestimated both of them and that was why we came unstuck

'Approaching the game in the right mindset will be crucial.

'Melksham will be relishing the chance to beat us because they have nothing to lose.

'Their situation is a bit like a goalkeeper facing a penalty.

'If he saves it then he gets the praise, if he doesn't then he wasn't expected to.

'They will be able to play with a freedom whilst all the pressure will be on us.

'We have to treat it just like a league game and make our quality count.'

Molyneaux is boosted by the return of a couple of key players.

Rory Williams and George Barker - both capable of exerting a big influence - are back after injury.

Joe Lea has taken a knock but is expected to recover, but Charlie Kennedy is out with an ankle injury.

'We will be looking to take the game to Melksham from the start,' said Molyneaux.

'Our aim is not to allow them any encouragement which could see them get their tails up.

'We need to score goals which is something we have struggled with all season.

'All the games where we have scored early we have gone on to win.

'This is a second consecutive home draw for us and we want to make the most of the opportunity.

'This competition means a lot to the club, having reached the final five years ago.'

Molyneaux was among the Gosport team that suffered a 4-0 final loss to Cambridge United in 2013/14.