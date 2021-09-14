Gosport boss Gale ready for ‘tough evening’ at fellow Southern Premier League South high-riders Swindon Supermarine

Nick Dembele has scored Gosport's winner in recent wins against Plymouth Parkway in the FA Cup and Yate in the Southern League. Picture: Tom Phillips

But boss Shaun Gale is expecting another very tough 90 minutes against a side who would move to within a point of second-placed Boro with victory.

Supermarine have gone five league games unbeaten following an opening day 3-0 loss at a Hayes & Yeading side who remain 100 per cent at the top of the table.

The hosts boast some experienced strikers in the shape of the much-travelled Chris Zebroski and ex-Chippenham stalwart David Platt.

Zebroski, now 34, has had a couple of spells at Eastleigh and played for Chippenham in the sixth tier more recently.

Elsewhere in the Swindon squad, Conor McDonagh belted 27 goals for Supermarine in 2018/19 - their first at SLPS level - while Harry Williams, who has played in the EFL for Cheltenham Town, has netted three his last two outings.

Gosport will also need to watch midfielder Henry Spalding, who hit a hat-trick in a 5-2 home league win over third-placed Farnborough recently.

At the back, Tyrone Duffus played in the Conference for Barnet last season while keeper Martin Horsell won the Southern League Premier South title with Hereford in 2017/18.

‘They have experienced players who have played at a higher level,’ said Gale. ‘They are big, strong and powerful - a typical Southern League side.

‘People tell me they’re having a go at it this season, so we will need to be at our best. It will be a tough evening.’

Gale will select from virtually the same squad that came from behind to beat Yate 2-1 at Privett Park at the weekend. For the second Saturday running, striker Nick Dembele – the new Boro cult hero – bagged the winner.

Though a re-match with Yate in the FA Cup second qualifying round next Saturday looms large on the horizon, Borough cannot prioritise that tie despite its huge importance.

‘There’s no point pre-planning,’ said Gale. ‘We haven’t got a big enough squad. I can’t worry about Yate Town just yet - my only focus is on Swindon Supermarine.

‘I’m over the moon with our start, the lads are working their absolute socks off. But can we maintain it? That’s the challenge now.

‘I’ve been in this game too long to start getting carried away. We need to carry on doing what we’ve been doing so far.

‘There’s a lot of teams in this league who think they should be in the Conference South. But one’s got a divine right.

‘I’m relatively new to this league, but I’ve been impressed with the standard.’

While Gosport bid for a sixth win of the league season, Hayes & Yeading aim to extend their winning start to seven games.

Omar Rowe - who made one competitive appearance for Southampton in 2013, in a League Cup tie - netted twice at the weekend as H & Y, 1-0 down at the interval, produced a storming second 45-minute display to hammer Hartley Wintney 6-1.