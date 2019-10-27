Gosport boss hoping to attract back some of the fans who followed Borough to Wembley

Gosport Borough came from behind to beat Farnborough 3-1 in their FA Trophy first round qualifying tie at Privett Park.

Borough were caught cold at the start as the visitors grabbed a second minute goal.

Despite creating a host of chances, the hosts still trailed at the break.

Once Marley Ridge levelled 10 minutes into the second period, however, the result never seemed in doubt.

Further goals from Joe Lea and debutant loan signing Harry Warwick confirmed the 2014 finalists’ passage into the next round.

Manager Lee Molyneaux felt it was a comfortable and well-deserved success.

'Even when we were behind at half-time I never felt we were going to lose,' said Molyneaux.

'We were the better team.

'At no stage did we have to change the way we were playing.

'We had plenty of chances in the first half but just didn't take them.

'I always felt it was only going to be a matter of time before we scored.

'In the end we had more than enough to do the job.'

The home defence were caught napping at the start when Connor Cullen ran clean through to score.

Borough dominated the rest of the half but failed to make it count.

On 18 minutes Ryan Woodford had a header cleared off the line and Ridge also had an effort come down off the crossbar.

The equaliser finally arrived in the 55th minute when Theo Lewis linked with Matt Paterson down the left and the latter laid the ball into the path of the onrushing Ridge who fired home.

On 66 minutes Paterson was involved again, combining with Warwick, the 19-year-old Bristol Rovers striker who had only been signed on loan the day before.

The latter crossed and Joe Lea smashed the ball in following a goalmouth scramble.

Warwick sealed the win deep into stoppage-time with a solo effort.

'This competition means a lot to the club,' said Molyneaux. 'When I was here as a player we reached the final.

'Hopefully another good run will attract some of the fans that went to Wembley with us back to the club.

'A home draw in the next round would be nice.'