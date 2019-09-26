Gosport boss Lee blasts his ‘big-hitters’

Gosport Borough are desperate for goals as they head to Harrow Borough in the Southern League Premier South (3pm).

The visitors have scored just five goals in eight league games and manager Lee Molyneaux knows that isn't good enough.

They drew a blank again in their 2-0 home defeat against table-toppers Poole Town in midweek.

Molyneaux pulled no punches in his assessment of the defeat.

'Some of our so-called big hitters are letting us down,' he declared.

'The players that we have brought in from a higher level are not doing it.

'I don't know if they think that stepping down would be easy.

'They don't become bad players overnight but are under-estimating the effort required.

‘Ability alone is not enough and you also have to put in the hard work to go with it.

'Our younger less experienced players are doing more and I would expect it to be the other way around.

'Against Poole was the first time I looked at my team and saw a lack of effort.

'There are two types of bravery in football; bravery in the tackle and bravery to want to get on the ball.

'We lacked both.

'I am looking for a massive response because not only do we need goals we need a performance.'

Molyneaux is boosted by the return of George Barker and Yeovil Town loanee Alex John from injury.

Mike Carter is a huge doubt after picking up an ankle injury in midweek.

One player exempt from Molyneaux's criticism was Pat Suraci who went on as a second half substitute.

'Pat was one of the few players who actually did what I asked him,' said Molyneaux.

'He got the ball down and tried to play.

'Otherwise anyone watching would have thought that we were a long ball team.

'The players didn't follow instructions and that was hugely disappointing.'

Borough find themselves in a precarious position just one point above the relegation zone.

Despite the problems, Molyneaux refuses to panic.

'I still think on the whole our position in the league is a false one,' said Molyneaux.

'But we are where we are and we need to pick things up.'