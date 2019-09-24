Gosport boss Lee Molyneaux: We’ve got nothing to fear against Dolphins

Lee Molyneaux insists Gosport Borough will have no fear as they take on Southern League Premier South leaders Poole Town at Privett Park tomorrow (7.45pm).

He believes Borough possess the quality to upset their in-form visitors, who will jump into top spot with victory.

'We feel our league position (seventh bottom) is false and there is still plenty of confidence in the squad,' said Molyneaux.

'The main problem has been not scoring enough goals.

'Plenty of chances have been created but we have not been clinical enough in front of goal.

'If we are to beat Poole that is something that we must remedy.

'In our last two games we have been very unfortunate losing to last minute goals.

'We are a different team at home where we are yet to be beaten.

'In front of our own fans we tend to be a bit more expansive and expressive.'

George Barker and Yeovil Town loanee midfielder Alex John are ruled out by injury.

On a positive note, attacking wing-back Rory Williams returns to the squad after injury.

'This game has come at the right time,' said Molyneaux.

'If we can beat them then it will help kick-start our season.'

Gosport have yet to lose at home in the league this term - beating Taunton (3-0) and Hendon (1-0) and drawing with Hayes & Yeading (1-1) on their last home appearance on August 31.

Poole have won their last three league games and at the weekend also progressed to the third qualifying round of the FA Cup with victory over higher division Hungerford Town.