Gosport boss Molyneaux aiming for more FA Trophy glory

Lee Molyneaux is hoping to taste more FA Trophy glory with Gosport Borough as they open their campaign with a first qualifying round tie against Farnborough at Privett Park (3pm).

The last time Molyneaux was involved with Borough in the competition, as a player, they went all the way to the final in 2013/14.

It was a fantastic day at Wembley for all involved at the club, even though they were caned 4-0 by Conference National League outfit Cambridge United.

Molyneaux insists because of that day there is always a little extra bit of excitement in Borough’s Trophy ties.

'The club has special memories of the Trophy,' said Molyneaux.

'We want to do well in it for all sorts of reasons.

'It is exciting for everyone when you go on a bit of a cup run.

'Realistically it is a competition we know that we can do well in.

'We have the extra incentive of doing well in it after our poor exit from the FA Cup this season.

'That is something that we owe the fans and the club.'

Borough are on a good run, having gone unbeaten in their last six games.

This included a 1-0 win against ten-man Farnborough just a week ago in the league, but in midweek Borough could only manage a 0-0 draw against rock bottom visitors Beaconsfield.

Molyneaux felt it was an opportunity wasted, saying: ‘We had 80 per cent of the game but failed to put the ball in the back of the net.

'It was particularly frustrating for Rory Williams and Liam Robinson who created more than enough chances to win it.

'Our goalkeeper didn't have a save to make and we were hardly under any threat.

'It was disappointing because when you are at home against the team bottom of the league you expect to win. To us it felt like a defeat.

'Ironically it was a much better performance than the one at Farnborough when we won.

'We know Farnborough are well organised and will come with plans to counteract our strengths.They will sit in and try to frustrate us.

'If we are to progress we will have to be far more clinical and take our chances.'

Apart from the injured George Barker, Molyneaux has a fully fit squad to choose from.

Gosport, who will bank £2,450 from the prize fund if they win tomorrow, will need to win through EIGHT rounds if they are to repeat their 2014 final appearance.