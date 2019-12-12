Gosport boss Molyneaux calling on his side to go back to their ‘fantastic basics’ after two home draws this week

Lee Molyneaux wants it to be third time lucky at home as Gosport Borough welcome Harrow to Privett Park in the Southern League Premier South (3pm)

In the last week Borough have been held at home by lowly pair Yate (1-1 last Saturday) and Dorchester (4-4 on Tuesday).

Molyneaux regards the loss of lose four points as a huge disappointment after targeting a maximum haul this time last week.

As a result, Borough missed out on the chance to close the gap on the teams in the play-off places.

They remain in sixth spot, four points behind Taunton, but have now played two games more.

Molyneaux expects a reaction from his team.

'We need to learn from our last two games,' he said.

'Against Yate I think some of the players tried too hard to make something happen.

'The players just need to stick to their jobs.

'It is when they try to do something out of the ordinary that they usually come unstuck.

'They need to do their own jobs and trust that the players around them will do theirs.

'Against Dorchester we had George Barker sent off early on.

'You have to keep eleven men on the pitch to give yourself half a chance.

'When you play that long a man short you have to take the point, though we were disappointed not to win it.

'Both teams had chances to win it on the night.

'All I am asking my players to do is go back to their fantastic basics.'

Barker is suspended but Charlie Kennedy is back in contention after completing his ban.

Marley Ridge face a fitness test and is regarded as a doubt.

He was injured when Dorchester goalkeeper Nick Hutchings brought him down and was sent off 20 minutes from time on Tuesday.

That allowed Matt Paterson to convert a penalty for his second goal of the evening and his eighth in the league this season.

Molyneaux is backing his team to complete a league double over their London visitors.

'We won at Harrow earlier in the season and that result proved a bit of a turning point for us,' said Molyneaux, whose side have only lost one of their last 11 Southern League games.

'They are a good footballing side so we will need to try and nullify them.

'If our players do their jobs then hopefully all the parts of the puzzle will come together.

'I wanted maximum points from the three home games but so far we have only got two.

'We don't want to be dropping any more this weekend.'