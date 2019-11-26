Gosport boss Molyneaux calls on his team to show ‘heart’ in FA Trophy replay against Bath

Lee Molyneaux has impressed on his Gosport Borough squad that they still face a tough FA Trophy assignment against Bath City at Privett Park on Wednesday (7.45pm).

Borough held the National League South team to a 0-0 draw in the first game at Twerton Park to force the replay.

Molyneaux now wants his team to exploit home advantage and finish the job.

The winners of the game have the incentive of a home tie against either Sholing or Paulton Rovers in the first round proper.

Borough showed great discipline to frustrate Bath last Saturday, but know the job is still far from done.

'We can't afford to get too carried away and must keep our focus,' said Molyneaux.

'If we maintain the same level of intent and desire we will give ourselves a good chance.

'It is all about showing heart and getting the quality to come through.

'At the same time we will need to be equally disciplined in keeping our shape when the opposition have the ball.

'That is something we did very well at their place.

'Bath had the lion’s share of the possession but we probably had the best chances.

'We will need to look after the ball better because we were guilty of giving it away too cheaply at times.

'Being at home our approach will be a little different.

'We will look to attack and pose their defence more problems.

'When chances come along then we must be clinical in taking them. '

Borough have lost ex-Hawks midfielder Marley Ridge to injury, but experienced midfielder Theo Lewis is available again after a hamstring problem.

'Theo has played at the higher level and is vastly experienced,' said Molyneaux.

'Experience is key in games like this.

'He is the sort of player who makes intelligent runs and opens up space for others around him.

'His ability to arrive in the area and score goals is also a useful asset.'

*

Steve Leigh fears that the weather will frustrate holders Baffins Milton Rovers as they bid to stage their Wessex League Cup against Brockenhurst at the PMC Stadium (7.45pm) on Wednesday.

'We want to play the game but the pitch is very sodden,' said Leigh.

'There is a lot of grass on the pitch but when you walk on it you sink four or five inches.

'It is like a soggy biscuit.'