Gosport boss Molyneaux hoping for third time lucky on 3G at Walton

Lee Molyneaux is hoping it will be third time lucky on 3G for Gosport Borough as they visit Walton Casuals in the Southern League Premier South Division (7.45pm).

Borough have played twice this season on an artificial surface and lost on both occasions.

Molyneaux feels his side can go there without fearing the pitch.

'The playing surface should suit us because we like to get the ball down on the floor and play,' said Molyneaux.

'Also we train on a 3G pitch so it is not totally alien to us.

'The fact is though that we have lost both our games on a synthetic surface so far this season.

'This is a chance to change that.

'We won't be changing the way we play and confidence is high following our three wins on the bounce.

'Finally we are starting to get what we deserve from some good performances.

'In the last few games the experience in the team has helped us see things through to the end.

'There is a feeling that we have started to turn the corner.

'We want to keep that going by getting a result at Walton.'

Though Molyneaux doesn't have any injury problems, the 2-1 win against Chesham United took a lot out of the squad.

It was a close-fought game in heavy conditions.

The win kept Borough eighth and just two points adrift of the play-off places.

A win at mid-table Walton could lift them into the top five.

One of the key players for the visitors will be Yeovil Town loanee Alex John who has impressed in midfield.

He has played a big part in Borough's recent improvement.

'We come alive when Alex gets on the ball,' said Molyneaux.

'He is a player that makes things happen and can unlock things for us.

'His air of calmness and passing ability are great qualities.

'With Mike Carter and Charlie Kennedy around him, it is something that is working well for us.

'At the moment it is all about momentum and we want to keep that going.'

Gosport face fellow Southern League Premier South rivals Farnborough Town at Privett Park in the first qualifying round of the FA Trophy on October 26.