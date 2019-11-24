Gosport boss Molyneaux: ‘I love it when a plan comes together’

Gosport Borough reaped the rewards of a disciplined display to hold Bath City to a 0-0 draw in the third round qualifying round of the FA Trophy at Twerton Park.

Lee Molyneaux's side will fancy their chances of finishing the job when the National League South side visit Privett Park for the replay on Wednesday (7.45pm).

Molyneaux was delighted with the way his team stuck to their game-plan.

'As a manager it is really pleasing when the players carry out your instructions,' he enthused.

'It is even better when it pays off.

'I am delighted with the way my players approached the game.

'We knew the strengths of the Bath team and set out to nullify them.

'They are a very intricate team in the final third and try to manoeuvre defenders out of position to exploit the spaces.

'We were aware of that and the plan was to get as many bodies as possible in and around the area.

'With two players sat in front of our back three they found it impossible to carve their way through.

'At the same time when we showed the ability to counter-attack at pace.

'Bath may have had 70 per cent of the possession but we probably had the four best chances.'

Chances were few and far between in the first half but after the break both teams had opportunities.

Noah Chilvers sent a shot against the outside of Borough's post and Chris Flood clipped the upright at the other end.

The best chance fell to Sam Argent ten minutes from the end.

Rory Williams set it up with a pin-point cross but Argent sent his volley narrowly past the post.

Substitute Matt Paterson almost won the game in stoppage-time when his 25-yard drive was brilliantly turned round the post by keeper Ryan Clarke.

'We thoroughly deserved the draw,' said Molyneaux.

'The players showed great discipline to get themselves back into position.

'We worked hard and dug deep to frustrate the life out of them.

'The experience in our team shone through, helping the pieces of the jigsaw fit together.

'A lot of our players have played at Bath's level and above so had nothing to fear.

'The job still has to be finished but I like to think that we will have the upper hand at home.

'We are very versatile as a team and play a lot differently at home.'

*

Former Gosport striker Warren Bentley scored a dramatic winner to keep Steve Claridge’s Salisbury in the FA Trophy.

The Wiltshire side were losing 3-2 at home to Hayes & Yeading with only minutes remaining, but Bentley’s injury-time goal gave them a 4-3 success.