Gosport boss Molyneaux: We’re disappointed we didn’t win despite playing most of the game with 10 men

Lee Molyneaux admitted his players were disappointed with only bagging a Southern League point against Dorchester - despite playing for most of the game with only 10 men.

Borough snatched a 4-4 draw in the 95th minute, after having George Barker dismissed on 11 minutes when they already trailed 1-0.

‘It was great entertainment - that’s what non league football is all about,’ said Molyneaux.

‘But I’m disappointed we didn’t win and the players feel the same.

‘A draw was a fair result really - it could have finished 6-6 - but don’t forget we played most of the game with only 10 men and we’re still disappointed we didn’t win.

‘That shows the winning mentality I’m trying to instil here.’

Molyneaux had no complaints with the early dismissal, saying: ‘It was a sending off. George was stamped on, but he reacted in the worst possible way.

‘That meant we had to adapt, and we must have ended up using five different formations.

‘Sometimes when you go a man down you dig a bit deeper and find an extra 10 per cent.’

Molyneux handed a second Borough debut to midfielder Charlie Davis, who until Monday was playing for Dorchester.

Davis was Gosport’s captain towards the end of last season, and his penalty winner against Wimborne in April went a long way towards keeping Borough in the Premier Division.

Davis was the second player to have moved to Privett Park from the Magpies in a matter of days following Dan Strugnell’s arrival last Friday.

‘I am trying to build good foundations here,’ said Molyneaux, ‘and my phone is red hot with players wanting to join us.

‘Both Dan and Charlie phoned me up asking to come here. I don’t know if they phoned anyone else but I’m glad they phoned me.’

The boss also refused to blame keeper Ben Dudzinski for his error which led to Dorchester’s fourth goal.

After he missed a simple clearance, Molyneaux said: ‘Ben is very disappointed with himself - but he’s an outstanding keeper and it was just one lapse in concentration. I’m not going to call him out over it.’