Gosport boss Molyneaux: We’re getting rid of the stigma which surrounded this club

Gosport Borough return to BetVictor Southern League Premier South action with a trip to Swindon Supermarine (3pm).

Borough are six games unbeaten in the league and have climbed to seventh spot.

They also boast the best defensive record by far, conceding just nine goals in 14 games.

Molyneaux wants his side to carry on from where they left off before their FA Trophy win against Farnborough.

'We go back to the bread and butter of picking up points,' said Molyneaux

'It is important that we go to Supermarine with full force.

'We are nicely placed just outside the play-off places and want to maintain our momentum.

'Our opponents are coming into the game off the back of a cup defeat.

'That will only make them that little bit more determined.

‘In recent games we have been getting on the ball more and converting our chances.'

Molyneaux is impressed with the impact young loan players Alex John and Harry Warwick are making.

Bristol Rovers striker Warwick, 19, scored on his debut in the FA Trophy tie, while Yeovil midfielder John has a good number of games under his belt.

Molyneaux insists the arrival of players from Football League clubs shows that Borough's stock is rising again.

'When I first came here some players were reluctant to come,' said Molyneaux.

'For a number of years there had been a bad aura at Privett Park.

'Part of our job has been to get rid of the stigma associated with the club.

'People are starting to see that we are doing things right here.

'As a result, Football League clubs are more willing to lend us their young players.

'The two youngsters we have got are great prospects who will have a bright future.

'Also some players who turned us down before have since expressed a desire to come to us.

'News travels fast in the close-knit football world.'

Though John picked up a knock in the last game, he is expected to be fit but George Barker, though back in training, is not ready to return.

Rory Williams is suspended after picking up five bookings.