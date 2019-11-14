Gosport boss: With our firepower can cause any team in our league problems

Gosport Borough are aiming to build on their FA Trophy success at Wimborne in the Southern League Premier South (3pm).

Borough scored four goals against Melksham in the Trophy and are now looking to increase their goal tally in the league.

Manager Lee Molyneaux believes his new strike partnership of Chris Flood and Matt Paterson can fire the club forward.

'We need to combine our defensive solidity in the league with our goalscoring in the Trophy,' said Molyneaux.

'I have brought Chris in to partner Matt and they look like forming a good partnership.

'They are both very experienced and compliment each other.

'Both make unselfish runs to create chances for the other.

'Matt is starting to find his true form after missing all of pre-season.

'He is looking sharp and starting to do what we expected from him.

'We now possess the firepower to cause any team in our league problems.

'Defensively we have been very resolute in the league.'

Borough possess the meanest defence in their league, conceding just 10 goals in 15 games.

Molyneaux puts that down to the excellent partnerships that are developing.

'You have to remember this is a brand new squad that we have put together,' said Molyneaux.

'I am still yet to field my perfect side because of injuries.

'As every game goes by, the players are becoming more confident with each other.

'We should be able to go from strength to strength.

'At the moment we are a few places short of where we feel we should be.

'We have an important spell coming up between now and Christmas.

'It could be make or break.

'We have to use it to get up to the play-off places and not find ourselves falling behind.'

Borough welcome Charlie Kennedy back from injury and George Barker is also fully fit, but Sam Argent remains injured.

Molyneaux is expecting a tough battle in Dorset.

'We will have to contend with their seriously sloping pitch,' he said.

'They obviously know how to play it, plus they have a lot of talented individuals.

'We have to make sure that we nullify them.'