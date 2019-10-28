Gosport get another home draw in FA Trophy

Joe Lea, left, scored for Gosport in their weekend FA Trophy win against Farnborough
GOSPORT Borough have been drawn at home to lower division opponents in the second qualifying round of the FA Trophy.

Borough’s reward for a 3-1 home win over Farnborough at the weekend - thanks to goals from Marley Ridge, Joe Lea and Bristol Rovers loanee Harry Warwick - is a visit from Southern League Division 1 South side Melksham on Saturday, November 9.

Melksham, who play a level lower than Gosport in the non league pyramid, defeated divisional rivals Basingstoke 1-0 last weekend.

In their most recent league game, Melksham led Moneyfields 4-1 at half-time - only to ship five goals in 21 extraordinary minutes and lose 6-4.

The Wiltshire club are currently fourth bottom of their league, with just two wins from 10 games, and they also have the worst defensive record with 28 goals shipped.

Gosport - unbeaten in their last seven games - banked £2,450 as a result of winning their first qualifying round tie. Another £3,000 will be collected if the 2013/14 Trophy finalists beat Melksham.

Bognor Regis have been drawn at home to East Thurrock United, after Pompey loanee Bradley Lethbridge played a starring role in Saturday’s 3-1 home win over Uxbridge.

National South and North clubs - including Hawks, the team Gosport beat in the 2013/14 Trophy semi-final - enter the FA Trophy at the third qualifying round stage on November 23, with National League clubs entering at the first round proper stage on December 14.