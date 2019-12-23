Gosport’s Boxing Day trip to Blackfield & Langley ‘won’t be all singing and dancing’

Lee Molyneaux is banking on the experience in his Gosport Borough squad for their Boxing Day Southern League Premier South visit to Blackfield & Langley (3pm).

He admits their performance will be crucial to standing any chance of success at Gang Warily.

'This is one of those games at one of those places that is never easy to go to,' said Molyneaux.

'Their pitch isn't great and we won't be playing in front of a big crowd.

'We have to make sure that we show up, particularly the more experienced players in our squad.

'It is easy to get ourselves motivated for the games against the top sides.

'We have to show that we can do the same on occasions like this.

'It won't be all singing and dancing and more about showing grit and determination.

'We have to make sure that we get ourselves motivated.'

Molyneaux will certainly want his side to take their chances when they come along.

They were unfortunate not to win at Met Police last weekend.

That game at Imber Court finished 0-0 with Borough hitting the woodwork on at least four occasions.

Though they could consider themselves unlucky, they were also guilty of missing some gilt-edged chances.

The big positive, however, was another clean sheet with Borough claiming the second best defensive record in their league.

Gosport are handily placed, just one place and three points off the play-off places.

Having played more games than the teams around them, though, Borough know they can't afford to drop too many points over the holiday period.

'We have been one of the most consistent teams in the league,' said Molyneaux.

'Defensively we have been very good.

'The Dorchester game which finished 4-4 was a one-off after we had a player sent off early on.'

Ex-Portsmouth F.C scholar Oscar Johnson made his debut as a late substitute at Met Police and is expected to feature again on the Waterside.

'Oscar has been playing in Norway after failing to get a pro contract with Pompey at the end of last season,' said Molyneaux.

'I have signed him to give us added strength over Christmas.

'There is a lot of competition for places at the moment and that has to be a good thing.

'Players are having to work hard to keep their shirts.'