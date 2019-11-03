Gosport’s unbeaten league run ended in ‘horrendous’ conditions at Supermarine

Gosport Borough's seven-game unbeaten run was ended by a 1-0 defeat at soggy Swindon Supermarine.

A goal three minutes before half-time proved enough to condemn Lee Molyneaux's side to defeat in the BetVictor Southern League Premier South.

Borough missed a golden opportunity to snatch a point in the final minute when Joe Lea shot wide from six yards.

Molyneaux was left ruing the missed chances, admitting: 'We created enough chances to get something out of the game.

'Supermarine admitted afterwards they were lucky to come away with all three points.

'Maybe we didn't do enough in the first half to win it.

'The conditions were horrendous and didn't allow us to get the ball down and play our football.

'After the break we camped in their half and launched wave after wave of attacks.

'There were enough chances but we failed to put the ball into the back of the net.

'It was like early season all over again.

'We also felt that we had a stonewall penalty turned down at the end of the game.

'Despite losing, we can take a lot of encouragement that we are playing well and creating opportunities.'

The decisive goal arrived in the 42nd minute courtesy of a quality Stuart Fleetwood strike.

The former Eastleigh striker’s left-footed volley from 20 yards flew past goalkeeper Patrick O'Flaherty into the corner of the net.

The second half was played in torrential rain, hampering the efforts of both teams.

Borough sent on new signing Chris Flood who almost found an equaliser.

'Chris got through one on one with the goalkeeper but just as he was about to shoot the ball bobbled waist high,' said Molyneaux.

Flood has re-signed for the club in a bid to boost their firepower.

Molyneaux believes he has an important part to play in improving fortunes at Privett Park.

'We can provide the environment that allows him to flourish,' said Molyneaux.

'He has been impressed with the structure and professional way we try to do things.

'That was something he wasn't getting at Farnborough and Salisbury.

'He will be a real asset and will help take some of the pressure off Matt Paterson.

'Chris is very good in the air and a fox in the box.'

The defeat leaves Borough eighth, three points adrift of the play-off places.