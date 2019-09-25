Gosport suffer first home defeat of the season as Poole take over top spot

Gosport Borough suffered a first home defeat of the season, losing 2-0 to new leaders Poole Town at Privett Park tonight.

Borough's goal drought continued with Lee Molyneaux's side registering just one goal in their last five games.

They rarely troubled a resolute Poole defence and the defeat leaves them precariously placed one point above the relegation zone.

The Dolphins, needing a win to return to the top of the Southern League Premier Division South, started strongly, enjoying a lot of the early possession.

Borough soaked up the attacks and looked to hit the visitors on the break.

On seven minutes home goalkeeper Patrick O'Flaherty did well to palm away a 25-yard drive.

O'Flaherty was also equal to another long-range effort from Josh Carmichael.

Home captain Mike Carter picked up a yellow card for a series of fouls.

It was a scrappy affair with both teams struggling to create any clear-cut chances

The deadlock was finally broken two minutes before the break with Poole taking the initiative.

When the ball fell to Harry Baker just inside the area, he turned his defender and fired in a shot that was deflected into the top corner.

The home side made a positive start to the second period and Rory Williams forced a save with a free-kick from the edge of the area.

Seven minutes after the restart Borough suffered a huge blow when they conceded a second goal.

Luke Holmes let fly from 25 yards and again a deflection took the ball past O'Flaherty.

In the Portsmouth Senior Cup, AFC Portchester came from behind to beat Liphook 4-2 at the Crest Finance Stadium.

A mistake at the back allowed the Hampshire Premier visitors to take a ninth minute lead.

Bradey Norton equalised for the Royals three minutes before the interval.

Four minutes after the restart Owen Fee put the hosts in front only for Liphook to level matters just after the hour.

On 70 minutes substitute George Murage restored the Royals lead and Fee soon grabbed his second goal of the game.

Horndean romped to a 7-0 win against AFC Petersfield at Five Heads Park.

United Services Portsmouth cruised to a 5-0 win against Baffins Milton Rovers Reserves.