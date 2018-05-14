Have your say

Nominations have opened for The FA and McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards 2018.

The awards recognise how grassroots leagues, clubs, volunteers and community projects play their part in making the nation’s favourite game happen week in and week out up and down the country.

McDonald’s has been a partner of The FA for 16 years. Nominations capture The FA’s ‘For All’ ethos and will be judged upon The FA’s values of Progressive, Respectful, Inclusive, Determined and Excellent, or PRIDE for short...

The award categories for this year are:

Coach of the Year

Community Project of the Year

Charter Standard Club of the Year

Charter Standard League of the Year

Grounds Team of the Year

Match Official of the Year

Supporter of the Year

The Respect Award

Volunteer of the Year

Young Volunteer of the Year

The Bobby Moore Award

Football Mum of the Year

Nominations for the McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards are now open. To make a nomination log on to thefa.com/mcdonaldsgrassrootsawards