Nominations have opened for The FA and McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards 2018.
The awards recognise how grassroots leagues, clubs, volunteers and community projects play their part in making the nation’s favourite game happen week in and week out up and down the country.
McDonald’s has been a partner of The FA for 16 years. Nominations capture The FA’s ‘For All’ ethos and will be judged upon The FA’s values of Progressive, Respectful, Inclusive, Determined and Excellent, or PRIDE for short...
The award categories for this year are:
Coach of the Year
Community Project of the Year
Charter Standard Club of the Year
Charter Standard League of the Year
Grounds Team of the Year
Match Official of the Year
Supporter of the Year
The Respect Award
Volunteer of the Year
Young Volunteer of the Year
The Bobby Moore Award
Football Mum of the Year
Nominations for the McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards are now open. To make a nomination log on to thefa.com/mcdonaldsgrassrootsawards