Hampshire company gunning for World Cup glory after winning Southern regionals of The Big Goal 2025

Fareham-based telecoms and IT business Onecom are one step away from representing England at the Corporate World Cup after winning the Southern Regional Finals of The Big Goal, run by the Street Soccer Foundation and hosted alongside Brentford FC Community Sports Trust at Gunnersbury Park Sports Hub, West London.

In the final, Onecom beat last year’s winners Focus Group with a fine brace from Product Manager Ross Oulton, a former Northampton Town FC apprentice. Onecom were undefeated across the entire tournament scoring 11 goals and only conceding three.

They will now go through to The Big Goal National Finals to be staged at St George’s Park – the Home of England Football – on September 26th. If they win that, they will be jetting off to Fez in Morocco for the Federation of Corporate Football (FIFCO) World Cup on October 22-26 and will have the honour of wearing the Three Lions shirt, competing against 15 other business teams from all over the world.

The Big Goal is a technology industry led award-winning nationwide campaign created by the Street Soccer Foundation which aims to eradicate youth homelessness through the power of football. The Big Goal sponsors fund Street Soccer Academies staged at professional football clubs across England, inspiring and educating disadvantaged young people and helping them change their lives for the better.

Onecom celebrate their Big Goal triumph

Onecom CEO Martin Flick commented: “The Big Goal is changing the lives of disadvantaged young people across the country. Winning the southern regionals was a fantastic achievement for our team and we can’t wait for the finals at St George’s Park in September.”

For all the results, visit: https://www.thebiggoal.co.uk/2025-regionals