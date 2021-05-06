Harry belts eight goals as AFC Trades embark on remarkable City of Portsmouth Sunday League spree against AFC Eastney
Harry Gregory led the spree as AFC Trades recorded one of the biggest City of Portsmouth Sunday League victories of all time.
Gregory netted eight times as the table-toppers romped to a 23-0 victory in a ‘top v bottom’ Division 5 fixture against AFC Eastney.
Kian Hampshire struck four goals with Jack van der Lugt and sub Taylor Smith bagging a brace.
Adam Puckett, Carl Reynolds, Taylor Carrick, Jess Groves, Charlie Smith, Charlie Cane and sub Albie Holden completed the demolition job.
It was 7-0 at half-time and Trades are now eight points clear of second-placed Fratton Trades Reserves with four games left.
Fratton picked up only one point from a double header with third-placed Horndean United.
Sam Leitch netted for Horndean in a 1-1 draw in the first game, and he was on target again in a 4-1 victory in the second match - Barry Jeans Clifford Little and Lewis Saunders also scoring.
Liam Newman struck a hat-trick as Portsville Park thumped AFC Prospect Farm Rangers 7-1. Sheldon Chester (2), Sam Redman and Louie North also netted.
AC led Al’s Bar 3-2 thanks to goals from Adam Cooper, George Hampson and Jake Snook, but ended up losing 4-3.
Hatton Rovers moved away from the bottom two by banking four points in a double header with Shepherds Crook Panthers.
Deon Newby scored for Hatton as they drew the first game 1-1, Jamie Steeves on target for Panthers. Newby (2) and Jasper Puncher then gave Rovers a 3-2 success, Joshua Pretlove and Harry Sykes replying.
Jubilee still remain unbeaten at the top in Division 6 after a double header victory over Freehouse B, via 5-1 and 2-0 successes.
Subs Joseph Spencer and Jamie Lebrow both scored twice as Padnell Rovers romped to an 8-1 success at AFC Trades Reserves. Jordan Derry (2), Jack Winslade and Spencer Baldry were also on target.
Jack Holloway netted as AFC Fairfields defeated Fenix 1-0, while David Chester and Luke Armstrong gave North End Lions a 2-1 win over Horndean Hawks in the second game of a double header. Lions had previously won the first fixture 1-0.
words by Paul Oastler and Simon Carter.