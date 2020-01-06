Harvest Home boss apologises to Meon Milton after late winner keeps his side’s 100 per cent Mid Solent League run going

Jake Daniels scored a late winner that maintained Harvest Home’s 100 per cent record in the Mid-Solent League.

But boss Ray Ogilvie was forced to apologise to his Meon Milton counterpart after his side’s 11th league win in a row.

Meon Milton's Zach MacGregor slides in to get possession against Harvest Home. Picture: Vernon Nash

‘I said sorry to Meon Milton afterwards because I didn’t think we deserved the win,’ he confessed.

‘A point each would have been a fair result.

‘Meon had what I thought was a perfectly good goal disallowed due to a linesman’s flag.’

He added: ‘Meon came with a gameplan and they were hard-working and committed.

Harvest Home's Nathan Newer, left, moves in to challenge Meon Milton's Chris Foy. Picture: Vernon Nash

‘It wasn’t an ugly gameplan - they didn’t put 11 men behind the ball and just defend.

‘We got lucky, I admit that. We didn’t play well, but we won - I’ll take that every week.’

Harvest are now six points clear of FC Strawberry, having played a game more.

Meon Milton - runners-up to Harvest in last season’s MSL campaign - are now 15 points adrift having played two games fewer.

Meon Milton's Bill Cook, left, and Harvest Home's Nathan Newer. Picture: Vernon Nash

But Ogilvie said he is more concerned about Wymering’s potential title challenge than he is the Strawbs pipping his men to the championship.

Wymering are 18 points adrift of Harvest in fourth place, but have five games in hand and are yet to face the leaders.

Harvest’s attention now turns to the cups.

Next weekend they welcome Whitecroft & Barton Reserves aiming to book a place in the quarter finals of the Hampshire Vase.

Harvest Home goalkeeper Joe Turner lunges for the ball supported by Steve Harris and Mike Granger. Picture: Vernon Nash

A week later, they face Meon Milton again - this time in the Father Purcell Cup.

‘I want to win every game we play,’ stated Ogilvie.

‘Whitecroft won’t be easy, but their first team have got Bush Hill in the cup so I don’t expect to face many first teamers.

‘But if they’re willing to come over on the ferry and play us, I don’t expect them to come expecting to lose.’

*

FC Strawberry became the first Mid-Solent League club to reach the quarter finals of the Hampshire Vase.

They drew 3-3 at north Hampshire club Silchester Village before winning 5-4 on penalties.

Harvest Home and Wymering could yet join them in the last eight.

Harvest - who won the tournament when it was known as the Hampshire Junior A Cup last season - host Whitecroft & Barton Reserves next weekend in a delayed fourth round tie.

And Wymering bid for their second home win in eight days.

After trouncing Newchurch 5-1 last weekend, they now host Botley.

White (2), Hayward (2) and Farley scored in the victory over Newchurch.

*

The Mid-Solent League have two clubs in the quarter finals of the Hampshire Plate - with a third possibly to follow.

Jack Saint struck a hat-trick as Carberry romped to an 8-2 win in Southampton against Inmar, while Portchester Rovers thumped Fordingbridge Turks 7-3 at Rugby Camp.

Ash Wheatley and Dave Bridger scored twice for Carberry, with Jay Robinson completing the rout.

Jon Butler scored three times for Portchester in their victory, with C Lyons, R Lyons, Jones and Duncan also netting.

Horndean United will also qualify for the last eight if they can beat Michelmersh & Timsbury Reserves next weekend.