Harvest Home survive early red card to set up Hampshire Vase quarter final tie with Mid-Solent League rivals Wymering

There will be at least one Mid-Solent League team in the semi finals of the Hampshire Vase.

That’s because Harvest Home and Wymering will clash in the last eight after both won last weekend.

Harvest - who lifted the silverware last season when it was known as the Hampshire Junior Cup - survived an early red card to defeat Isle of Wight club Whitecroft & Barton Sports Reserves 2-0.

Wymering hammered Botley Village 6-0 to maintain their chase for county glory.

Harvest were reduced to 10 men in the first half of their cup tie when striker Jake Daniels was dismissed for dissent following numerous offside calls from the opposition’s linesman.

But Mitch Austin - courtesy of a huge deflection that wrong-footed the keeper - and top scorer Nathan Newer netted after the break for Harvest’s 16th straight win in all competitions this season.

In that time they have scored 81 goals and conceded just nine.

‘I was very, very happy with the performance,’ said boss Ray Ogilvie. ‘On paper we should have lost having only 10 men for 70 minutes.

‘But we played better with 10 men than we did with 11.

‘It helped us playing on a narrower pitch at Park Community School. Had we played on a bigger pitch with 10 men - like Langstone - we’d have probably been asked a lot more questions.

‘A more experienced ref might have said to Jake ‘I understand your frustrations - any more and you’re off’.

‘But we had a young ref and I had no complaints - foul and abusive language and the letter of the law says you have to go.’

Wymering, meanwhile, scored three times in each half against Botley through Brad White (2), Nev Farley (penalty), Richie Hayward, Laurie McIntosh and Louis McGowan.

Harvest have yet to meet Wymering this season, and Ogilvie has no idea what to expect.

‘I don’t know anything about them,’ he declared. ‘I don’t know what formation they play - nothing.’

Hampshire Vase quarter final (Feb 1): FC Strawberry v Newport IoW Reserves, Adgestone v Bournemouth Sports Reserves, West Wight Reserves v AFC Hiltingbury (Jan 25), Wymering v Harvest Home.