Steve Hutchings proved a class act with a hat-trick in Moneyfields’ 3-1 Southern League Division One South win against lofty Evesham at Dover Road.

The striker produced three clinical finishes and could have scored even more as the Moneys grabbed their first home league win since March.

Moneyfields Dave Carter again stated the importance of the powerful striker to his side.

‘Hutch showed his class, finishing all his goals well,’ he said.

‘He is a big player for us and makes a huge difference when he is in the side.

‘All the other players look up to him and they all raise their game when he is in the team.’

Hutchings is certainly a key man - he had scored the Hampshire Senior Cup winner at Winchester four days earlier and also netted twice in Moneys’ last league success at Melksham on October 21.

He now has seven goals in a season disrupted by two suspensions.

‘This win has come at the right time for us in the league,’ Carter added.

‘It also backs up our excellent cup win at Winchester City in midweek.

‘We have only played six games at home in the league so far and only lost once.

‘Also, we have drawn against the top two sides (Frome and Thatcham).

‘It is good to get back to winning ways.

‘The team put in a really good shift, working hard, defending properly and taking our chances.’

Moneyfields raced out of the blocks and Connor Bailey, playing his 400th senior game for the club, hit the crossbar in the opening two minutes.

Two minutes later, Hutchings fired a left-foot shot into the bottom corner.

On 15 minutes he extended the lead after being put through by Bailey.

The visitors piled on the pressure before half-time and were rewarded with a goal after the Moneys defence were caught out by a diagonal ball over the top.

‘It was a poor time to concede but we pulled ourselves together and came out to dominate the second half,’ said Carter.

Hutchings completed his hat-trick ten minutes from time, volleying in after the goalkeeper had parried a Bailey shot.

‘We are starting to get players back from injury and that is going to make a big difference,’ said Carter.

‘Hopefully this week we will have Ryan Pennery and Lewis Fennemore returning.

‘Having Brett Poate back in defence made a big difference.

‘When he and Sam Pearce are in our defence, we look a lot more solid.’