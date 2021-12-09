Hatton Rovers V Freehouse B. Picture by Alex Shute

While Eastney were beating Pandell Rovers to record their seventh straight win, Hatton’s hopes of a ninth successive triumph were shattered by mid-table Freehouse B.

Billy Tee, Dan Langley and Bailey Williams were on target as Eastney defeated Padnell 3-2, with Alex Marenghi and Mason Hayward replying.

Freehouse shocked Hatton 5-3 with Alfie Fisher, Mick Granger, Peter Jones, Gulusan Karapinar and Rhys Jones on target. Ilya Donets, Liam Karim and Harry Knight replied.

King George Rovers produced a vastly-improved performance against Fairfields Reserves.

A week after crashing 26-0 to Freehouse, a youthful King George twice took the lead before losing 6-4.

Kyle Cooper and Josh Scullion twice gave Rovers hope of ending their losing run, but each time Fairfields levelled before taking a half-time lead.

Assistant manager Reece Cawley made it 3-3 before Fairfields pressure eventually paid off with a further three goals. Rovers had the final say when George Tolley netted.

Father and son pair David and Harry Hatherley were on target as Southletico defeated FC Fenix in Division 5.

Dad David netted once while son Harry scored a brace in a 5-2 victory which also featured goals from Perry Pout and Carl Reynolds. Alastair Cox twice replied.

Joe Boxall hit a hat-trick - taking his tally to 22 in 11 matches - as second-placed Tamworth defeated AFC Eastney 5-1.

Eastney’s keeper Levi Hodgkinson turned in a man of the match performance to keep the score down, though Jack Holloway and Jamel Welch also netted with Damian Zagac replying.

Dan Clasby netted a brace as Fairfields beat Al's Bar 2-1, Harry Davies bagging the consolation.

In Division 2, leaders Southsea United romped to an 8-1 win against Freehouse Reserves with doubles from Jon Kercher, Aaron Behan, Fred Penfold and Jake Knight.

Old Boys Athletic trounced Wicor Mill Royals 8-0 in the only other second tier fixture with goals coming from Lee Bedden (3), Luke Chalcraft (3), Andy Shipman and Aaron Freeman.