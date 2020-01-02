Havant pair Joel Knight and Richie Janes celebrate big milestones in London One South clash with Beckenham

Two of Havant's home-grown talents reach important milestones in their side’s London One South game against Beckenham at Hooks Lane (3pm).

Captain Joel Knight celebrates his 200th league game for the club and second row forward Richie Janes notches up his century.

Both are expected to play a key part as Havant defend their unbeaten home record.

Senior coach Will Knight lauded the commitment of the two club stalwarts.

'Both players have come through the ranks at the club and it is something we are very proud of,' he said.

'Though we have had some players come in from outside, the majority of our players are home-grown.

'That is the bedrock of what we are about as a club.

'We recognise its value and how important it is to a club like ours.

'Joel has been the constant in the team over a number of years and this is his eighth season as captain.

'In his time with us he has broken almost every club record going, including most number of points and tries.

'We have been lucky to keep him because he, like a number of others in our squad, could easily be playing a lot higher.

'Joel loves Havant, though, and is dedicated to bringing success to the club he grew up at.

'Richie is another player who has been an absolute cornerstone of the side for a few years.

' He has just got better as a player every season.

'Though he is not the biggest second row forward around, he tends to punch above his weight in everything he does.

'His reading of the game is excellent and has a great record of popping up on people’s shoulders.

'Defensively he produces plenty of big hits and plays with great intensity.

'Because he is relatively light, it means we can get him high off the ground at line outs.

'The quality of his play has got him into the county side in the last couple of years.'

Havant return to action after the Christmas break just a couple of points off the top.

They were massively disappointed by the derby defeat at Chichester on December 21 that toppled them from top spot.

Knight is backing his team to get back to winning ways against mid-table Beckenham.

'We know that we didn't play well at Chichester,' he said.

'It was one game too far for us before the break.

'We have a big half a season coming up ahead of us.

'Against Beckenham we need to make sure our focus and contraction levels are where they need to be.

'If we can do that then it will guard against any upset.'