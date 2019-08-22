Paul Doswell is eyeing a Bank Holiday bonanza starting with the Hawks' trip to Tonbridge Angels in National League South on Saturday. (3pm).

The Westleigh Park side face three games in eight days and the boss regards them all as winnable.

On Monday, ex-manager Lee Bradbury brings his Eastbourne Borough side to Westleigh Park before the Hawks visit Oxford City five days' later.

Doswell views it as an opportunity to build on a respectable start by the Hawks, having collected five points from their opening nine games.

He said: 'We've made a solid start and are unbeaten after five games.

'It would've been nice to have won one more.

'We've had a tough start playing mainly against some of the better sides in our league.

'Our next three games are against teams we feel we should be beating.

'We have virtually put a brand-new team together and I have to be happy with the way things are coming together. It is going to take time.

'In every game our performance levels have been good. We have displayed a clear identity in the way we want to play.

'The target is to average two points a game. If we can win our home games and pick up points away then we'll achieve that.

'After dropping two points against Chelmsford we need to win at Tonbridge.'

The Hawks have picked up four points from a possible six on the road so far this season.

They produced a thrilling second half comeback to win 4-3 at Hampton & Richmond and then earned a 1-1 draw at Dartford.

Newly-promoted Tonbridge have won one and lost one of their two home games.

After their defensive debacle at Hampton, the Hawks have tightened up considerably at the back and aim for a third consecutive clean sheet.

One reason for their improved security at the back has been the inclusion of Simon Walton.

Doswell has been delighted with the way the former Leeds and QPR defender has adapted.

'I brought Simon in for his leadership and ability to read the game,' added Doswell.

'He has done well since coming in.

'Alhough he missed a penalty against Chelmsford he didn't let that affect his performance.'