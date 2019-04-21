The Hawks end their National League away campaign with a Hampshire derby at Aldershot Town tomorrow (3pm).

Both teams are already relegated but are still fighting to finish as high as possible in the table.

If Lee Bradbury’s men are to stay ahead of the Shots, they will need to improve on their miserable away record.

The Hawks have won just twice on the road all season.

Bradbury will also need a much improved defensive performance from his side’s 3-3 draw against Ebbsfleet United on Good Friday.

The Hawks through away a three-goal lead after leaking three goals in the opening eleven minutes of the second half.

The boss said: ‘We want to stay in the position we are in at the moment.

‘Going to Aldershot we have to make sure that we look after ourselves right.

‘We will be going to try to win the game.

‘It would be nice to end the season with a couple of wins.

‘Keeping a couple of clean sheets would also be a bonus.'

The second half against Ebbsfleet showed why the Hawks possess the worst defensive record (80 goals conceded) in the National League.

Once the visitors scored a minute after the interval a sense of panic set in.

Bradbury admits he has few options for making changes because a number of players are out injured.

Jordan Rose and Andreas Robinson are unlikely to play again this season.

Centre-back Ed Harris is also struggling to be fit, while striker Matt Paterson is another doubt.

The Hawks will be looking to Alfie Rutherford to continue his goalscoring form.

The marksman scored twice against Ebbsfleet which took his league tally to 15 goals for the season.

Alhough Rutherford recently extended his contract with the Hawks earlier in the campaign they may not find it easy to keep him during the summer.

A number of clubs have been looking at him and there is already speculation that he could move on.