Ian Baird believes the Hawks’ pre-season programme couldn’t have gone much better.

But the assistant boss has challenged his troops to deliver one final friendly victory against Eastleigh at Westleigh Park on Saturday (3pm).

Despite their summer overhaul – with only Wes Fogden, Alfie Rutherford and Brad Tarbuck remaining from last season – the Hawks have swiftly gelled together.

Their 2-0 win at Winchester City on Tuesday was their fourth of the summer after previous successes over Alresford, Bognor and National League side Sutton.

They’ve only been defeated 2-1 by Pompey in a close encounter.

Paul Doswell’s men welcome Eastleigh in their last game before their National League South curtain-raiser against Welling on August 3.

Baird has been delighted how the new-look Hawks have performed this summer – but wants them to maintain their high standards against the Spitfires.

He said: ‘The team at Winchester was missing five players but the lads that came in did well.

‘I can’t speak highly enough of the squad at the moment. Everybody has done exceptionally well and we’re more than pleased with the preparations we’ve had ahead of the start of the season.

‘We want to make sure we do well against Eastleigh and it’ll be a big test.

‘We’re getting fitter as the weeks go by. We hope to finish pre-season in a good way and don’t pick up any more injuries.

‘We know it'll be a big test for us, although it’ll be a harder campaign for Eastleigh because they haven’t got the financial backing they had for the past four years.

‘But knowing Ben Strevens, he’ll bring a good, organised side who’re looking for result as we are.

‘Every side puts their strongest line-up out for the final pre-season game.

‘We have a side in our head that will play against Welling.

‘But if someone springs up with a good performance then you never know.’

Meanwhile, Gosport Borough head to National League South newcomers Weymouth after defeating Fareham 3-0 on Tuesday.

Moneyfields travel to Hamble after putting United Services to the sword 4-2 earlier this week.

Baffins host United Services, while AFC Portchester are in action against Blackfield & Langely at home on Friday.