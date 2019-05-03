The Hawks have pulled out of the Portsmouth Senior Cup final.

It means that new manager Paul Doswell will wait until pre-season before taking charge of his first game.

Despite being reigning champions, the Westleigh Park outfit have decided against defending the silverware.

Hampshire League side Paulsgrove will now face Moneyfields at Fratton Park on Tuesday, May 21.

Doswell is currently revamping his squad after taking over from Lee Bradbury, who left by mutual consent last month following the Hawks’ relegation from the National League.

After Ed Harris and Mike Carter announced their departures, Theo Lewis and Ryan Woodford are the latest players who won’t be returning to Westleigh Park next season.

A club statement said: ‘The new management team have had a revamp of our squad as a result of moving to daytime training next season.

‘This has resulted in the club not having enough eligible players to fulfil the fixture.

The club are really sorry to have to withdraw but it is as a direct consequence of scheduling the final for May 21.

‘Under FA registration regulations we have to inform our squad from this year as to whether they are to be kept next season. The result of this means we are unable to meet the commitment.

‘The Portsmouth Divisional Football Association have not levied any fine on the club for withdrawing and for this we are grateful.

‘For a club at our level to take part in future seasons they have noted that our players contracts are run out before that date so that senior clubs feel that the final should be scheduled before the first week in May.’