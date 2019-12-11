Have your say

The Hawks’ National League South rearranged meeting with Slough Town this evening has been postponed.

Following heavy rain in recent days, the Westleigh Park playing surface was deemed unplayable after an afternoon pitch inspection.

It’s the second time this season a fixture between the teams has been called off.

The Hawks led 2-0 with 20 minutes left as the sides met at Westleigh Park in November when referee Aji Ajibola decided to abandon the league encounter.

Manager Paul Doswell was angered by the ‘disrespect’ shown by Slough after the clash was called off.

And the controversial previous meeting added extra spice ahead of the Rebels’ scheduled rearranged visit this evening.

However, the wet weather has now put paid to that.

A new date will be set for the National League South encounter.