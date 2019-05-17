Have your say

The Hawks have continued their summer rebuild by signing Roarie Deacon.

The midfielder is the latest recruit to arrive from manager Paul Doswell’s former club Sutton United ahead of the Westleigh Park side’s National League South campaign.

The ex-Pompey triallist had two spells at Gander Green Lane in between a year-and-a-half stint representing Scottish Premiership side Dundee United.

Deacon, 27, graduated through Arsenal's academy but never made a first-team appearance.

He then moved to Sunderland in 2011 but again did not feature for the first team.

Deacon then opted to drop down the Football League ladder, representing Stevenage and Crawley.

Former Blues manager Paul Cook ran the rule over the former England under-19 international in the summer of 2016.

However, Deacon was unsuccessful in his pursuit of a Fratton Park deal and was subsequently signed by Doswell at Sutton.

He made a super impact for the National League side, helping them knock out AFC Wimbledon and Leeds to reach the FA Cup fifth round before being eliminated by Arsenal.

Deacon was named Players' Player of the Season and completed a switch to Dundee in June 2017.

He featured 43 times for the Dee before returning to Ganders Green Lane in January.

Deacon represents the Hawks’ fifth signing this week, having already tied up deals with Ross Warner, Anthony Straker, Benny Read and Jonah Ayunga.

Wes Fogden has also committed his future to Westleigh Park.