Paul Doswell's new-look Hawks will start life back in the National League South at home against Welling United on Saturday, August 3.

That’s then followed by two away trips to Hampton & Richmond Borough (Tuesday, August 6) and Dartford (Saturday, August 10).

The following week the Hawks are likely to face two of their favourite ex-players Ed Harris and Rory Williams when they host newly-promoted Dorking Wanderers.

Bank Holiday Monday (August 26) will see the return previous management team Lee Bradbury and Shaun Gale to Westleigh Park as Eastbourne Borough visit.

Meanwhile, the Hawks will face two south coast derbies over the festive period.

They entertain Weymouth on Boxing Day and then make the trip to Dorset on New Year’s Day.

Earlier this week, the Hawks completed the signing of former Pompey defender Sam Magri following his departure from Ebbsfleet Town.