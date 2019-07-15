Havant & Waterlooville striker Alfie Rutherford to have surgery as Danny Kedwell is ruled out of pre-season

Have your say

Alfie Rutherford will have surgery on his knee this week.

And fellow Hawks striker Danny Kedwell is expected to be sidelined for the rest of pre-season.

The duo both picked up injuries in the Westleigh Park outfit’s opening friendly of the summer at Alresford Town.

The Hawks got their pre-season campaign under way with a 2-1 win on a hard surface at Alrebury Park.

However, Rutherford and Kedwell were casualties of the clash – leaving boss Paul Doswell short of options in the final third.

Former Pompey youngster Rutherford scored 15 goals as the Hawks were relegated from the National League last season.

But the 20-year-old is now set to have an operation to clear debris from his knee following a dislocated kneecap.

The Hawks host Sutton on Saturday before welcoming Eastleigh to Westleigh Park the following week.

They begin their National League South charge at home to Welling on Saturday, August 3.