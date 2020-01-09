Have your say

THE Hawks maintained their remarkable unbeaten away record in National League South with a battling 2-1 against Hemel Hempstead at Vauxhall Road.

Sam Magri gave the visitors a fourth-minute lead and Danny Kedwell added a second from the penalty spot early in the second half.

The Tudors pulled a goal back soon afterwards but the Hawks defended well to prevent an equaliser.

Paul Doswell made two changes to his starting line-up.

Benny Read and Nicky Bailey were drafted in to replace Joe Cook and Alfie Rutherford.

The Hawks raced out of the blocks to take a fourth-minute lead.

Wes Fogden was fouled 30 yards out on the right.

Bailey launched a free-kick into the area and a Magri header sneaked into the net.

Soon afterwards the visitors missed a great chance to extend their lead when Jonah Ayunga miskicked two yards out.

On 10 minutes Niko Muir unleashed a shot from the edge of the area which flew well wide.

As the half progressed, the Tudors moved into the ascendancy but the visiting defence, with Simon Walton conspicuous, kept them at bay.

Six minutes before the break, Andy Drury got into a good area and delivered a good cross but none of the forwards could get on the end of it.

Drury again led a quick break but his pass was too far in front of Ayunga.

Four minutes after the break, home keeper Sam Beasant produced a good save to prevent the Hawks extending their lead.

Bailey delivered a free-kick and Beasant got down well to keep a Drury effort out of the bottom corner.

On 50 minutes Cook replaced the injured Magri.

Soon afterwards the visitors increased their lead from the penalty spot, after Josh Taylor was fouled in the area.

Kedwell fired his unstpoppable spot-kick into the top left -hand corner of the goal.

The Tudors pulled a goal back on 62 minutes when Jack Midson beat Worner to a through ball and rolled the ball into an empty net.

Boosted by the goal the Tudors moved up a gear and put the Hawks under increasing pressure.

In the last minute the visitors escaped when Jacques Kpohomouh failed to make contact at the far post.