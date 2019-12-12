Hawks boss Doswell delighted to welcome ‘fantastic’ Wes Fogden back for FA Trophy trip to Chelmsford

Paul Doswell has the rare luxury of an almost full-strength squad to choose from for their first round FA Trophy tie at Chelmsford City (3pm).

The Hawks have been plagued by injuries all season but finally Doswell is getting key players back

Attacking full-back Benny Read returned as a substitute in the 2-1 win against Chippenham Town last weekend.

Doswell also expects to have Wes Fogden and Andy Drury back in the squad for the trip to Essex.

'When you look at the injuries that we have had it is remarkable where we are,' said Doswell.

'This weekend is the first time for a long time that I have 17 or 18 players to choose from.

'It makes such a big difference.

'Benny got 15 minutes in last week and came through it without any reaction.

'He has also trained twice during the week.

'Wes has been a big miss for us.

'Before he got injured he was in fantastic form and I have been very impressed by him both on and off the pitch.

'He possesses great energy and gives us that go forward momentum that we have been missing at times.

'It is great to have him back.

'In the last round I gave a few of the players on the fringe a game.

'I am not sure that I will do that this time because we had our midweek game called off.'

Chelmsford are eight places and 10 points adrift of third-placed Hawks in the National League South table

But Doswell believes their mid-table position in the league is a false one.

Hawks can approach the tie with confidence as they look to defend their unbeaten record away from home this season.

'We have shown that we know how to get results on our travels,' said Doswell.

'So far we have won five drawn and two away from home.

'The onus is on teams to attack us and that leaves more space for us to develop our attacks.

'Over the next few weeks we have a run of away games and must look to maintain our excellent record.

'Though gaining promotion in the league is our main priority, this is a competition we take seriously.

'It is a competition we are capable of doing well in.

'We know that this game will be tough.'