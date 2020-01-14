Hawks boss Doswell: This is not just a revenge mission against Slough

Paul Doswell insists that Hawks’ rearranged game against Slough Town in the National League South at Westleigh Park on Wednesday night is NOT just a revenge mission (7.45pm).

There was a great sense of injustice after the first meeting between the two sides was abandoned after 70 minutes in early November with the Hawks holding a 2-0 lead.

The joyous dressing room celebrations of the visitors, who had succeeded in persuading ref Ali Ajibola to call an early halt, added further fuel to the fire.

Conditions weren't great on a rain-sodden pitch but they were no worse than they had been for most of the game.

In fact, as soon as the players trooped off the pitch, the rain stopped and the sun came out.

Doswell and his players felt very aggrieved by the whole situation, but he insists they have moved on since then.

Apart from wanting to make sure justice is done second time around, the Hawks have other incentives to win the game.

Three points would see them move into second place and close the gap on leaders Wealdstone to five points.

Doswell is keen to see his side get back to winning ways at home, having lost to Maidstone United last time out on January 4.

The Hawks would also love to go into their massive top-of-the- table clash at home against Wealdstone this Saturday with a winning mentality.

'The Slough issue burned for two or three weeks after the game but we have got over that now,' said Doswell.

'The focus is just on getting something out of the game.

'We know that we just have to go out there and do it all again.

'Slough play a very functional 4-4-2 and are very good at it.

'We go into the game on the back of a terrific result at Hemel Hempstead.

'This league is a grind and we will have to show the same battling qualities.

'All the players know they need to be at it from the start, unlike against Maidstone.'

Defender Sam Magri is definitely ruled out after coming off with a knock at half-time against Hemel.

He is going for a scan to find out the extent of the damage.

Fellow defender Craig Robson remains unfit to return.

Good news, though, is that Roarie Deacon trained this week after a long injury absence.

Bad weather is again threatening the game - a second attempt to play the Rebels was washed out last month - but Doswell is confident it can go ahead.

'Our pitch has been covered since Sunday and the prospects of the game going ahead are good,' he reported.