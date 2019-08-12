Have your say

Paul Doswell is targeting a first home win of the season as the Hawks host Dorking Wanderers at Westleigh Park tomorrow night (7.45pm).

The manager is pleased with the way his side have started life back in National League South.

They are unbeaten after three games following a win and two draws.

Dorking have made an even better start, though, boasting a 100-per-cent record from their three matches.

Doswell predicts his side will need to be at their best to come out on top.

‘It has all the makings of being a cracking encounter between two unbeaten teams,’ he said.

'Dorking have carried on their momentum of the last couple of seasons that saw them promoted twice.

'We are at home, though, and I am always looking to win our home games.

'A win will take us to eight points from four games and I would be happy with that.

'I thought our point at Dartford was a good one, although it was a game we could have won.

'Now we need to back it up by winning at home.'

Doswell was pleased with the way the Hawks defended in the first half against the wind at Dartford.

It was a big improvement from the previous game at Hampton

'What happened at Hampton was down to poor individual errors and I like to think it was a one-off,' he added.

'At Dartford we got our house back in order and limited them to few chances.'

Up front the home side are likely to continue with the partnership of Jonah Ayunga and Roarie Deacon.

With Alfie Rutherford still working his way back to match fitness and Danny Kedwell out injured, Deacon has filled in well.

He almost won the game at Dartford with a stunning strike which bounced out off the inside of the post.

It would have given him his third goal in as many games.

If the Hawks are gain a first home success a key player will be midfielder Nicky Bailey.

He has been the stand out performer at the start of the season.