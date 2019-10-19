The Hawks exited the Emirates FA Cup in disappointing fashion losing their fourth-qualifying-round tie 2-1 against Dulwich Hamlet at Westleigh Park.

Two Dulwich goals in the opening 18 minutes rocked the home side and left them chasing the game.

And although Alfie Rutherford pulled a goal back before half-time an equaliser proved elusive.

The home team made three changes in their starting line-up, with Craig Robson cup-tied and Anthony Straker unavailable.

Simon Walton was recalled and captain Wes Fogden made a welcome return after a month out injured.

Rutherford was also back in the starting XI.

Fogden set up Danny Kedwell in the opening minutes but the striker’s shot was deflected behind for a corner.

And it was Dulwich who struck the first blow on XI minutes after a long throw into the Hawks penalty area.

The ball eventually reached the unmarked Christian Smith, who powered his header over the line.

In response, Fogden curled a shot on the turn narrowly past the far upright.

The pacy Dulwich front pair were causing the Hawks problems and Ade Yussuf sliced his shot wide with just the goalkeeper to beat.

On 18 minutes the visitors stretched their lead with a terrific strike from Aaron Barnes.

The hosts were caught by a quick break and Barnes drilled his shot across Ross Worner and into the far corner.

Rutherford pulled a goal back for the Hawks on 28 minutes by firing through a crowded goalmouth after Hamlet failed to clear a corner.

When Nicky Bailey lost possession Yussuf sent an acrobatic effort wide for the visitors at start of the second half.

On 54 minutes Bradley Tarbuck replaced the injured Benny Read.

Jack Connors then crashed a 25-yard effort past the far post with Worner scurrying across his line.

Hamlet came under increasing pressure as the Hawks pushed in search of an equaliser.

But despite forcing a series of corners the home side failed to make them count and their FA Cup were over for another year.

Chichester City progressed in the Cup with a 2-1 win at Bowers & Pitsea. First-half goals from Matt Axell and Kaleem Haitham saw them book a spot in the first-round draw for the first time 1960.