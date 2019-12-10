Hawks desperate to ensure justice is done when Slough make Westleigh Park return following controversial abandonment

There is a determination in the Hawks camp to make sure justice is done when Slough return to Westleigh Park for a rearranged National league South promotion clash on Wednesday.

In the first game just over a month ago, the Hawks were leading 2-0 when it was controversially abandoned with less than 20 minutes left.

Not surprisingly, Hawks were furious and felt robbed of the three points.

Their anger was fuelled further by the Slough ‘celebrated’ their successful attempts to get the game halted due to the state of a saturated pitch.

Hawks manager Paul Doswell felt the Rebels players’ attitude was totally unacceptable and let his Slough counterparts know his feelings in no uncertain manner.

He accused the visiting players of banging on the Hawks changing room door and blasting out loud music to rub salt into the wounds.

The Hawks players were bitterly disappointed afterwards and defender Dean Beckwith insisted his side were robbed.

'Once you get to 70-odd minutes in a game it is difficult to believe it gets called off,' Beckwith recalled.

'Slough were fine playing the game and there were no problems.

'Then they tried to launch a quick counter-attack, messed it up and we scored our second goal.

'Before this they weren't calling to have the game called off.

'We felt confident and that we could go on and win it.

'They realised that the game had probably gone and at that point they just threw the towel in.

'Their manager and assistant started calling to their players to get the game called off.

'Suddenly that was it and the referee gave into them.

'We kept saying to the referee that the rain had actually stopped and we should play on.

'It was frustrating because we had worked hard and played the conditions well.

'Despite the awful conditions, we never really felt that they threatened us.

'Mentally we were very switched on.

'What happened should make this second game very interesting.

After the game there was a great feeling of resentment in the Hawks camp.

The players were, even then, already looking forward to putting the record straight.

Since then, the situation hasn't changed with second spot at stake.

Slough currently occupy that spot, two points ahead of the Hawks but having played two games more.

It would be fitting revenge if the Hawks can leapfrog their opponents with a fifth successive league win.

Hawks could be boosted by the return of influential midfielder Wes Fogden, whose energy and quality makes a big difference in a pivotal area.

The return of ex-Horndean full-back Benny Read from a shoulder injury against Chippenham last weekend means Doswell is moving closer to getting his full strength squad back.

Only Roarie Deacon, not expected back until March, is a long-term absentee.