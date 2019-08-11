Have your say

The Hawks maintained their unbeaten start in National League South with a 1-1 draw against Dartford at a windswept Princes Park.

A second-half Jonah Ayunga strike, his third goal in two games, ensured the Westleigh Park side a share of the spoils.

Roarie Deacon almost snatched a late winner for the visitors with a thunderous 85th-minute strike against the woodwork.

Manager Paul Doswell will feel it was a game his side could have won after dominating the second 45 minutes.

In a game dominated by the wind, the home side had the best of the first-half chances.

Adam Cunnington had the first opportunity when he latched on to a wind-assisted clearance.

Yet he failed to keep his shot down and fired over the top.

On 34 minutes Norman Wabo broke through for Dartford but his lob over goalkeeper Ross Worner also cleared the crossbar.

The home side’s pressure was soon rewarded, though, as they took the lead five minutes before the break from a corner.

Brian Greenhalgh delivered the flag-kick to the far post, where Cunnington rose above the defence to power home his header.

In the first half the Hawks looked lethargic and struggled to get going.

Their only effort during this spell was a scuffed attempt from Adam Drury.

It was a different story after the break, though,as the Hawks took charge of the game to pin Dartford back.

Deacon forced a good save from the home goalkeeper with a powerful shot, before the Hawks made their pressure count.

On 67 minutes an incisive through ball from Anthony Straker put substitute Alfie Rutherford in on the left.

The young striker then played the ball across for Ayunga to slide his shot into the net.

The home side were hanging on in the end as the Hawks went desperately close to snatching a winner.

Wednesday night promises to be a thrilling occasion as the Hawks entertain one of the early pace-setters in the league, Dorking Wanderers, at Westleigh Park (7.45pm).

Wanderers boast a 100-per-cent record after winning promotion into the league at the end of last season.

They also include ex-Hawks Jason Prior and Ed Harris in their ranks.

With both teams unbeaten a lively affair is on the cards.