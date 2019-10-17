Hawks’ FA Cup hopes boosted by captain Wes Fogden’s return from injury

Hawks’ FA Cup hopes have been boosted by the return of captain Wes Fogden ahead of their fourth qualifying round tie against Dulwich Hamlet at Westleigh Park (3pm).

Fogden has missed the last month after hobbling off in the 3-1 defeat against Braintree Town.

Manager Paul Doswell regards having Fogden back gives the whole squad a massive lift.

'It’s a huge plus for us,' he remarked. ‘He was right up there as one of our best players when he got injured.

'The professional way he goes about things is a great example.

'He, Adam Drury and Josh Taylor work really well in our midfield.

'Wes has been back training now for nine days and has suffered no reactions.

'We are keeping our fingers crossed he will be okay in the cup tie.'

Doswell recognises it is a big game for both teams, financially and in terms of exposure.

The opportunity to progress into the first round proper and the chance to pull a glamour tie against a Football League club is one neither wants to miss out on.

Doswell, while at Sutton United, and the Hawks have enjoyed fantastic FA Cup success.

'There is a lot at stake,' said Doswell.

'The winners are set to collect £18,750 and the chance to add another £36,000 in the next round.

'That means a lot to clubs at our level.

'Also there is the chance of drawing one of the big clubs such as Portsmouth, Sunderland, Ipswich and Bolton in the next round.

'That too can bring along added rewards if the game ends up being televised.

'In many ways this round of the competition is like a semi-final for non league clubs.

'Having home advantage means the onus will be on us.

'That is nothing new because we like to play on the front foot.

'Dulwich have a lot of experience so it isn't going to be easy.

'Having avoided the National League sides and having a home draw makes it an opportunity we should grasp with both hands.'

Bradley Tarbuck has also trained which means, apart from Rory Deacon, Doswell has a fully fit squad to choose from.