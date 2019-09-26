Hawks facing crucial trip to leaders Wealdstone

The Hawks are expecting a real test of their mettle as they take on National League South leaders Wealdstone at Grosvenor Vale (3pm).

Both teams have only been beaten once this season and the hosts boast a one hundred per cent record at home.

At the same time the visitors are yet to be beaten on the road, so something will have to give.

Paul Doswell will be hoping his side can regain their ruthless streak in front of goal.

In recent games the Hawks have been guilty of wasting a host of chances.

That is what cost them in their last outing when they suffered a 3-1 home defeat against Braintree Town.

In that game they created enough chances to win at least three matches.

Assistant manager Ian Baird is expecting an open, exciting game between two of the top three sides.

'Over the years Paul Doswell and I have a decent record at Wealdstone,' said Baird.

'Their manager Dean Brennan is very attack minded and likes his teams to get forward.

'We watched a recording of their last game at Welling which could easily have finished 5-5.

'They will come at us and that could create space for us.

'Missing chances has cost us so far this season, not just against Braintree but in games that we ended up drawing.

'This includes missing penalties.

'We would be more worried if we weren't creating chances.

'All we say to our strikers is keep being brave enough to get yourself into the danger areas.

'If they do that then eventually one will go in.'

Hawks are still beset with a number of injury problems.

Bradley Tarbuck, Wes Fogden and Dean Beckwith are all doubts, but Roarie Deacon could be back after a hamstring injury.

Other options up front include Jonah Ayunga, Alfie Rutherford, Danny Kedwell and Ryan Seager.

Portsmouth loanee Matt Casey is expected to continue in defence after his assured debut against Taunton Town in the FA Cup.

Baird admits there is extra pressure riding on the top of the table clash.

'We don't want Wealdstone getting too far in front,' he said.

'At the moment they have a ten-point lead on us.

'That is something we don't want them increasing.'