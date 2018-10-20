10-man Hawks exit FA Cup after shock defeat

THE Hawks made a shocking exit from the FA Cup, losing their fourth-qualifying round tie 1-0 at Metropolitan Police.

A hugely-disappointing performance ended in defeat against the Southern League premier division hosts.

Jack Mazzone's 30th-minute wonder strike was enough to decide the tie.

Lee Bradbury made two enforced changes to his starting line-up, with Brian Stock and Tyler Cordner both missing.

Theo Lewis and Ryan Woodford returned to the team as a result.

Both teams went close in the first five minutes, with Alfie Pavey’s low cross cut out in front of goal.

At the other end, the visitors struggled to clear a corner and goalkeeper Ben Dudzinski was forced to tip over a rising shot from Max Blackmore.

A quick throw-in then almost caught the Hawks out, but Dudzinski rushed off his line to get to the ball.

On 30 minutes the Hawks keeper saved his side again by racing out to deny Bayley Mummery.

With the hosts enjoying the upperhand, it was the Police who broke the deadlock with a wonder strike six minutes before the break.

Mazzone swivelled on a high-bouncing ball just outside the area and smashed an unstoppable volley into the far corner of the net.

The Hawks made two changes at the start of the second half, sending on Ibra Sekajja and Dan Strugnell.

It took a last-ditch tackle from Ryan Woodford to prevent Mummery from pulling the trigger on the far side of the area.

Showing a little more urgency, the Hawks forced a series of corners but without any result.

On 68 minutes home goalkeeper Thomas Williams pulled off a good near-post save to deny Nicke Kabamba.

The visitors were then dealt a huge blow when Andreas Robinson was sent off for a second bookable offence.

In a quick break Dudzinski pulled off a flying save to prevent Blackmore from killing the game off.

The Hawks pushed forward in the closing minutes but could not find an equaliser.