Tyler Cordner has extended his Hawks loan.

The AFC Bournemouth defender will remain at Westleigh Park until the end of the season – just days after the National League side feared the highly-rated 20-year-old could leave in the January transfer window.

A number of Football League clubs had reportedly been keeping tabs on the player during his time at the Hawks.

Since moving along the south coast in the summer, Cordner has made 19 appearances for Lee Bradbury’s side, scoring twice.

He’s seen as a key figure in the Hawks’ bid to remain in the National League.