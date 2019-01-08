Alfie Pavey returns to haunt Havant & Waterlooville as Dover progress in FA Trophy

Have your say

Alfie Pavey came back to haunt the Hawks with the only goal to earn Dover a 1-0 win in the FA Trophy replay at Westleigh Park.

The forward, who was sold to Dover after a short stay with Lee Bradbury’s team, pounced in the first half to decide the tie.

The home side were poor and rarely looked like getting back into the tie.

It meant the Hawks have exited the FA Cup and FA Trophy this season without picking up a single penny in prize money.

The home side made four changes to their starting line with Wes Fogden, Jordan Rose, Ibra Sekajja and Chris Paul returning.

The conditions were perfect as the Hawks started in front of a sparce Westleigh Park crowd.

A lovely through ball put Sekajja in the clear but the home forward wanted far too long on the ball and was dispossessed.

Then Sekajja almost nipped in on a poor back pass but goalkeeper Lee Worgan scrambled the ball away.

On 16 minutes the ball fell invitingly to Bradley Tarbuck on the edge of the area but he dragged his shot wide.

It was the visitors who struck first on 18 minutes and it was Pavey who did the damage.

The former Hawks forward capitalised on a mistake from Ryan Woodford and held off two defenders before sending a low shot into the corner of the net.

The goal rocked the Hawks and they soon found themselves under further pressure.

Slowly the home side regained some composure but still struggled to make any impression up front.

Dover remained on the front foot at the start of the second half against the disjointed Hawks.

The visitors had the ball in the net after goalkeeper Ben Dudzinski fumbled but the home side were rescued by an offside flag.

Sekajja forced a low save from Worgan but it was a rare threat from the hosts.

It continued to be a low key affair with little quality on show.

There was certainly little to enthuse the home fans.

Dudzinski had to race out of his area to kick the ball away from the Inih Effiong.

It needed a double goal line clearance from a corner to prevent the Hawks falling further behind.

Five minutes from the end a deflected Effiong shot bounced back off the post.

Hawks: Dudzinski, Williams, Rose, Cordner, Woodford, Fogden, Lewis, Paul, Kabamba, Sekajja, Tarbuck.

Subs: Strugnell, Huggins, Rutherford, Molyneaux, Frost.

Attendance: 229