Back to winning ways for Hawks

Have your say

THE Hawks made the perfect start to Christmas with a comprehensive 4-1 win at Eastbourne Borough in National League South.

Theo Lewis gave the visitors a 1-0 interval lead before the Hawks ran riot in the second period.

Further goals from Jordan Rose, Wes Fogden and substitute Matt Tubbs secured the win.

The visitors made one change from the starting line-up that lost 3-1 at Billericay in the FA Trophy last weekend.

Dan Strugnell returned from injury and replaced Bradley Tarbuck.

Rose was able to retain his place after having his red card from the cup-tie overturned on appeal.

The first chance fell to Jason Prior who sent a header wide of the post from a Rory Williams cross.

It was an entertaining start by the Hawks and they were rewarded on 11 minutes with a well-worked goal.

Fogden was the architect with a pass through to Lewis who put the ball into the net from close range.

On 19 minutes, Hawks midfielder Mike Carter picked up the first booking of the game for a foul on Sergio Torres.

The home side had a good 10-minute spell and Yemi Odubade sent a spectacular shot inches wide. It was the Hawks who went closest again on 26 minutes with Andy Robinson scraping the foot of the post from 25 yards.

A neat move ended with Fogden firing narrowly over the top. At the start of the second half, Tubbs replaced Strugnell.

And within a minute the Hawks extended their lead as ROSE side-footed home from 10 yards.

On 50 minutes, Young had to make a low save to keep out an effort from Shaun Okojie.

The Hawks tightened their grip on the game in the 57th minute with a spectacular individual goal from Fogden.

The midfielder picked up a long clearance from Carter, worked his way into the area and unleashed an unstoppable shot past the goalkeeper.

Tubbs then extended the lead on 70 minutes – turning to shoot across the goalkeeper from inside the area.

Eastbourne pulled a goal back with a long-range strike from Okojie seven minutes from the end but it was only a consolation.