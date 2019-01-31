Bournemouth defender’s extended stay is huge boost to Havant & Waterlooville's National League survival hopes

Have your say

Lee Bradbury has been boosted by the news AFC Bournemouth loanee Tyler Cordner has extended his stay for the rest of the season.

A number of Football League clubs had been taking a close look at the talented 20-year-old defender.

He was in superb form against Dover to help the 10-man Hawks to a 0-0 draw.

Scouts were present at Westleigh Park watching him.

The Hawks were almost resigned to losing the talented defender during the January transfer window.

But he is relishing his time with the club and is delighted to be staying for the rest of the season.

It is a great lift for boss Bradbury and the Hawks’ bid to stay in the Vanarama National League.

Cordner has produced a string of impressive performances in the heart of the Hawks defence during his loan spell.

At Chesterfield before Christmas he and Paul Robinson spearheaded a fantastic rearguard action to help grind out a 0-0 draw.

The home side laid siege to the Hawks goal in the second half launching high ball after high ball towards their giant strikers.

Cordner, Robinson, and the rest of the defence, however, refused to buckle.

With Cordner staying and Ed Harris and Dan Strugnell coming back from injury it will strengthen Bradbury’s defence.

One set-back, however, is the red card issued to Swindon Town loanee defender Chris Robertson against Dover.

Robertson was sent off after 35 minutes for his second bookable offence.

It means he will be suspended for the Hawks’ next game at Gateshead on Saturday, February 9.

With no match for the team this weekend Robertson will only be available for two games before his one-month loan expires.

Bradbury admits whether he will look to extend his loan remains to be seen.

It could depend very much on what defensive resources he has available to him.

With no league match this weekend Bradbury was pleased in midweek to be able to keep his squad ticking over by fielding a strong side in their Portsmouth Cup semi-final against Paulsgrove.

It also gave young striker Alfie Rutherford the chance to regain his goalscoring touch.

He didn’t disappoint, grabbing a hat-trick in the 7-0 win against the Hampshire Premier League side.

The break will also give new loanee striker Joe Quigley the chance to gel with his new team-mates after arriving from Bromley.