Bradbury: Hawks deserved more from loss against Eastleigh

Lee Bradbury hailed the performance of his Hawks players despite their 2-1 National League defeat at the hands of neighbours Eastleigh.

The visitors were edged out at the Silverlake Stadium thanks to Josh Hare's stunning late strike for the Spitfires on 85 minutes.

Bradbury’s side were given hope when substitute Hasson Jalloh cancelled out Andrew Joyce’s 56-minute opener.

Yet their dreams of grabbing a derby point on the road where shattered by Hare’s heroics, leaving the Hawks with just one point to show from their festive period fixtures.

With the Westleigh Park side occupying 20th position in the table, that form will be a concern.

But Bradbury was impressed with what his players produced in the wake of their 3-0 loss at the hands of Bromley last time out, claiming they deserved more.

And he believes a repeat of their New Year’s Day display will stand his side in good stead between now and the end of the season.

He said: 'We did more than enough to deserve a point from the game.

'I asked for a reaction from the players after the Bromley defeat and felt I got one. They put in a 90-minute performance.

'At the start of the second half we were guilty of giving away some silly free-kicks in dangerous areas.

'That allowed them to force four corners in quick succession and it was only a matter of time before they got on the end of one.

'Our response to going behind was terrific and we fully deserved our equaliser.

'We could have settled for a point but I wanted to push on and try to win it.

'In the end we were beaten by an unbelievable strike.

'If we keep putting in performances like that then we will win more than we lose.

'We could have been a bit braver on the ball at times and passed it better.

'We must quickly start to win games again after picking up just one point over Christmas.'